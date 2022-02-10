Azerbaijan to prevent price fluctuations for strategic goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Measures will be taken in Azerbaijan to prevent short-term sharp fluctuations in prices for strategically important goods, Trend reports citing the Charter of the State Reserves Agency.

According to the charter, the agency participating in the development and implementation of state policy in the field of creation and management of state and mobilization resources is a public entity that regulates and controls this area.

Besides, the agency takes measures to ensure the sustainability of supplies of strategically important goods to the country and prevent short-term sharp price fluctuations in the domestic market, and also manages the State Grain Fund.