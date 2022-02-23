Azerbaijan completes repair of oil tanker (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

The repair of the Zangezur tanker owned by Marine Transport Fleet of CJSC Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has been completed at the Zykh shipyard in Baku, the company told Trend.

During the repairs, the underwater and above-water parts of the vessel, the mechanisms in the engine room, and the main deck were cleaned and painted.

In addition, the tank vessel has been welded and installed.

After the renovation, the tanker has successfully passed sea trials and will be involved in the crude oil transportation from Turkmenistan in the coming days.

The vessel length accounted for 149.9 meters, the width was 17.3 meters, and the carrying capacity was 13,800 tons.