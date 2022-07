BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Residents plan to invest more than 50 million manat ($29.4 million) in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the industrial park with an area of 190 hectares currently has nine residents.

“Preparations for the implementation of projects are already underway in the areas reserved for residents of the Industrial Park, and construction is planned to begin in August," added the minister.