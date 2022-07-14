EIB eyes expanding co-op with Azerbaijan in various sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan on various projects – both in the public and private sector, Head of EIB Regional Representation for South Caucasus Maciej Czura told Trend.

According to Czura, the Bank can consider financing sustainable regional development projects, sustainable use of natural resources, connectivity projects, digitalization and ICT projects.

"Among other initiatives, the EIB can also support green and smart urban development, urban mobility projects, circular economy projects, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, selected private sector development projects," he said.

The upcoming initiatives include, among others, potential projects under the Economic and Investment Plan of the EU, and the Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC) initiative, which is free advisory support and technical assistance to improve transport connections.

The EIB is a bank owned by the EU member states. The Bank is active in Azerbaijan since 2014. The Bank operates under the framework of the European Neighborhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements with Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm