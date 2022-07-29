Azerbaijan's Central Bank eyes organizing online sales in securities market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is negotiating with several investment companies to organize online sales in the securities market, Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on July 29, Trend reports.

"The public will be later provided with detailed information. Neighboring countries are actively improving international experience in this regard, and would like to see digital stocks and bonds bought and sold on the securities market," Kazimov added.