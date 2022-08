BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan's Central Bank as of July 29, 2022 amounted to $7.407 billion, Trend reports via the CBA.

This is higher by 0.48 percent or $35.3 billion than previous month and by 14.02 percent higher compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the CBA, as of July 30, 2021, its foreign exchange reserves amounted to $6.496 billion.