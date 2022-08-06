Azerbaijan establishes working group on introducing renewable technologies in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The Working Group on Coordination and Monitoring regarding the use of renewable technologies and energy efficiency requirements has been established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the agency, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed the relevant order, according to which the working group includes:

Head of the working group:

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the working group:

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS)

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Melioration and Water Management OJSC

Vice-President of AzerEnergy OJSC

Deputy Chairman of Azerishig OJSC

Vice-President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)

The Ministry of Energy acts as the Secretariat of the Working Group and arranges meetings at least once a quarter.

The order comes into effect from the date of its signing.