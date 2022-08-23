...
MasterCard and Central Bank of Azerbaijan work on expansion of non-cash payments

23 August 2022
MasterCard and Central Bank of Azerbaijan work on expansion of non-cash payments

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. MasterCard and Central Bank of Azerbaijan are carrying out large-scale work to expand availability of non-cash payments in the regions of Azerbaijan, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, 30 percent of payments in Azerbaijan are non-cash payments.

"MasterCard together with Azerbaijani Central Bank, educational institutions and some other structures, is carrying out appropriate work on the expansion of non-cash payments in the regions of Azerbaijan. MasterCard's strategy for cooperation with Azerbaijan also reflects that," Gurdal added.

