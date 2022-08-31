Azerbaijan starts work on restoration of water supply to Lachin, Zabukh and Sus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The engineering and technical personnel of Azersu JSC and emergency and repair crews have begun work to restore drinking water supply to Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages from August 26, Trend reports via Coordination Headquarters of Azersu JSC.

According to Coordination Headquarters, established in connection with the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, in order to ensure stable supply of drinking water for military and civilian facilities, inspections were initially carried out at the water source, main waterline and other hydraulic structures.

Subartesian wells, pumping station and other hydraulic structures supplying Lachin city with drinking water, were purposefully disabled, the pumps were dismantled. At the same time, the main waterline was deliberately destroyed in several places, a large stamp was placed at one point of the waterline.

As a result of hard work of specialists sent to Lachin, water supply to the city was provided from an alternative source on August 31. A water tower has been installed to provide water to the personnel performing official duties in the city, water supply is being carried out by three vehicles with water, that were brought to the territory.

The engineering and technical personnel of Azersu JSC and emergency and repair crews continue urgent measures to check and restore the drinking water supply systems of Lachin city.

As part of the urgent measures of Azersu JSC, water supply lines with a length of 13 kilometers with pipes of various diameters were laid on the territory of Lachin district, facilities operating on the territory were provided with sustainable drinking water in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, water towers are installed at three points to ensure the transportation of water by vehicles, if necessary.

Azersu JSC is currently carrying out activities in Kalbajar and Zangilan districts, Shusha city and Hadrut village.