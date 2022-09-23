Number of Russian companies allowed to export their products to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Six Russian enterprises have been allowed to export their products to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor).

Among these there are two enterprises for production of finished meat products, as well as one enterprise for manufacturing of dairy products, fish products, feed additives and storage of livestock products.

"One of the most important criteria for examination was the presence of a system of traceability, as well as the participation of the enterprise in monitoring the quality and safety of the incoming raw materials and manufactured products, since otherwise the Rosselkhoznadzor will not be able to guarantee the fulfillment of all veterinary requirements of the importing countries. Rosselkhoznadzor will continue to work to expand the list of products exporters to Azerbaijan," Rosselkhoznadzor stated.

In addition to Azerbaijan, these enterprises have been entitled to export their products to China, Türkiye, Taiwan, Georgia, Tajikistan and other countries.