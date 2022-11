BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The NN-Tel Group LLC obtained the status of the resident of Aghdam Industrial Park under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter page.

The enterprise with an investment volume of 1.3 million manat ($764,705) plans to create a production plant for plastic roof panels, he said.

The number of residents in Aghdam Industrial Park has reached 12.