Pakistani companies eye enhancing co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Pakistani companies eye enhancing their activity in the Azerbaijani market, President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber (PAKAZCHAM) Khurram Javaid Bhatti told reporters on December 1, Trend reports.

According to him, a big delegation of 60 Pakistani business representatives is paying a visit to Azerbaijan.

"They arrived in the country with relevant samples of their products. As part of the visit, the participants are holding B2B meetings, to get acquainted with the market and its potential. I would like to note that the Azerbaijani government supported the initiative to exempt rice from customs duties. I believe this will have a positive impact on future trade between the countries, Bhatti added.