Azercosmos provides satellite internet access to Azerbaijani section of Southern Caucasus Pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Azerbaijani section of the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline has been provided with access to satellite internet, Trend reports on December 15 via SOCAR Midstream Operations company.

In this regard, the company and the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos OJSC) signed the cooperation agreement.

SOCAR Midstream Operations said that the use of satellite internet will improve the quality of operation of the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline by improving communication with remote areas.

Internet access is provided through the Azerspace-1 communication satellite, owned by Azercosmos.