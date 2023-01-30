Memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijani Shusha, Hungarian Veszprem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijani-Hungarian documents were signed after the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on January 30, Trend reports.

"The Memorandum on the establishment of friendly relations and cooperation in the field of culture, tourism, urban planning, science, economy, and other spheres of public life" between the city of Shusha of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hungarian city of Veszprem was signed by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Kerimov and the Mayor of Veszprem Gyula Porga.