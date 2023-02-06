bp ready to help speed up Azerbaijan's transition to green energy - bp regional president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. We will help Azerbaijan to tap its potential in renewable energy sources and speed up the process of transition to green energy, Gary Jones, Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, said during the presentation of the first print book on renewable energy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has enormous potential for developing a strong renewable energy sector, including green hydrogen, solar, and wind energy resources," Jones said.

He noted that for an efficient transition journey and the future development of the country’s green economy, there’s a need to start developing highly qualified and skilled people, including engineers specializing in renewable energy.

"We hope the textbook and the new course of learning we are presenting today will enable BHOS [Baku Higher Oil School] to lay the foundation for training specialists the country will need in the transition period and beyond," Jones added.

According to him, the country’s great vision for an energy transition is sure to be realized with the help of cooperation with highly professional experts who would run renewable businesses and deliver new energy projects.

During his speech, the regional president also stressed that for 30 years, bp and Azerbaijan have achieved significant success in all areas of cooperation.