PASHA Bank receives prestigious awards from Azerbaijan Banks Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. PASHA Bank, the leading institute of corporate finance in Azerbaijan, became the winner in several nominations of the "Bank Awards" held by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), PASHA Bank told Trend.

The Awards, held among the participants of Azerbaijan's banking sector, evaluate the results of the activities of financial institutions for 2022. According to the decision of the Association's experts, PASHA Bank was awarded prestigious awards in five areas of banking activity.

The bank received awards in the following nominations: "Corporate Social Responsibility", "The most active supporter of financial literacy", "ABA member distinguished in promotion of non-cash payments", "Electronic banking projects" and "Educational projects on the security of digital payments".

In the past years, PASHA Bank has also been repeatedly awarded by the ABA as a winner in the categories of "Corporate Social Responsibility", "ABA member conducting events in the field of financial accessibility of small and medium-sized businesses", "ABA member distinguished in promotion of non-cash payments" and a number of other nominations.