Azerbaijan invites OTS countries to participate in process of turning Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur into green energy zones - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijan invites the Turkic states to participate in the process of turning Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into a green energy zone, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the meeting of the ministers of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) in Budapest, Trend reports.

According to the minister, boosting Azerbaijan's energy cooperation with the EU, along with the expansion of energy security projects, such as the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as the project for the supply of green energy from Azerbaijan, has given a new impetus to energy cooperation between the Turkic states.

Shahbazov added that the annual transportation of 1.5 million tons of Kazakh oil to world markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, the launch of new projects with Uzbekistan, as well as the signing of a document on cooperation in the energy sector with Turkmenistan in a trilateral format, are of great importance for strengthening cooperation between the OTS countries.