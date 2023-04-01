Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 20 1.7 March 27 1.7 March 21 1.7 March 28 1.7 March 22 1.7 March 29 1.7 March 23 1.7 March 30 1.7 March 24 1.7 March 31 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.023 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.031 manat, to 1.8414 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 20 1.8104 March 27 1.8304 March 21 1.8104 March 28 1.8378 March 22 1.8104 March 29 1.8428 March 23 1.8104 March 30 1.8427 March 24 1.8104 March 31 1.8534 Average weekly 1.8104 Average weekly 1.8414

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0223 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 20 0.0223 March 27 0.022 March 21 0.0223 March 28 0.0221 March 22 0.0223 March 29 0.0221 March 23 0.0223 March 30 0.022 March 24 0.0223 March 31 0.022 Average weekly 0.0223 Average weekly 0.022

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0005 manat and made up 0.0889 manat.