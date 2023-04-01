Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 1 April 2023 12:15 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 20

1.7

March 27

1.7

March 21

1.7

March 28

1.7

March 22

1.7

March 29

1.7

March 23

1.7

March 30

1.7

March 24

1.7

March 31

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.023 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.031 manat, to 1.8414 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 20

1.8104

March 27

1.8304

March 21

1.8104

March 28

1.8378

March 22

1.8104

March 29

1.8428

March 23

1.8104

March 30

1.8427

March 24

1.8104

March 31

1.8534

Average weekly

1.8104

Average weekly

1.8414

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0223 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 20

0.0223

March 27

0.022

March 21

0.0223

March 28

0.0221

March 22

0.0223

March 29

0.0221

March 23

0.0223

March 30

0.022

March 24

0.0223

March 31

0.022

Average weekly

0.0223

Average weekly

0.022

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0005 manat and made up 0.0889 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 20

0.0894

March 27

0.0891

March 21

0.0894

March 28

0.089

March 22

0.0894

March 29

0.0889

March 23

0.0894

March 30

0.0888

March 24

0.0894

March 31

0.0886

Average weekly

0.0894

Average weekly

0.0889
