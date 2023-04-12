Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.44 per barrel on April 11, decreasing by $0.47 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.46 per barrel, down by $0.35 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $55.71 per barrel on April 11, decreasing by $0.46 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.09 compared to the previous price and made up $86.08 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 12, 2023)