Russia talks great prospects for growth of trade, economic co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Russia and Azerbaijan have great prospects for the further growth of trade and economic cooperation, Vice-President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Maxim Fateyev said, Trend reports.

Fateyev made the remark during a round table themed "Russia-Azerbaijan: strategy of business interaction, opportunities for cooperation and partnership".

According to him, all regions of Russia are interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"Russian companies are first of all interested in expanding cooperation in the sectors of transport, industry, shipbuilding, agriculture and investment, as well as on digital transformation projects," Fateyev said.

Fateyev further said that the interest of business entities of the two countries indicates great prospects for further growth in trade and economic cooperation.

"Russia and Azerbaijan continue to develop multilateral cooperation and the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council [established in 2016] is an important means for the development," he added.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $3.71 billion in 2022, increasing by 23 percent compared to 2021. The share of trade operations with Russia stood at 7.04 percent of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan last year.