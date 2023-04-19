Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum has been held, Trend reports, referring to the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister noted that at the forum, information was provided on the investment environment in Azerbaijan.

"Besides, useful discussions were held between the business circles of the two countries on the expansion of contacts and the realization of new opportunities for cooperation," Mikayil Jabbarov added.

The 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel was held in Baku today.

Previously, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel is doing to double this year.

He also said that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will play a certain role in expanding the cooperation between the two countries. On March 29, 2023, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel was held with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen.