Azerbaijani minister of economy meets head of Russia Tatarstan's (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with head of Russia's Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, Trend reports via the minister's Twitter account.

"At the meeting with Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, we exchanged views on the development of Azerbaijani-Tatarstan relations, the work done to strengthen economic cooperation and expand business ties," the minister said.

Earlier, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan announced that the second Azerbaijan-Tatarstan business forum will be held in Kazan on April 28.

According to the chamber, the business forum will be attended by Azerbaijani business circles interested in cooperation with enterprises and organizations of Tatarstan.

The second forum is aimed to establish closer ties between enterprises. The first forum was held in November last year in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the forum will include representatives from a wide range of industries, including private agriculture and food industry, construction and trade, light industry, finance, information, and communication technology.