Joint Azerbaijan-Tatarstan Intergovernmental Commission holds meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The third meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Azerbaijan and Tatarstan was held, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"At the third meeting of Azerbaijan-Tatarstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, we exchanged views on the diversification of economic cooperation, strengthening ties in the fields of industry, trade, tourism and digitalization," the minister added.

Earlier, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan announced that the second Azerbaijan-Tatarstan business forum will be held in Kazan on April 28.

According to the chamber, the business forum will be attended by Azerbaijani business circles interested in cooperation with enterprises and organizations of Tatarstan.

The second forum is aimed to establish closer ties between enterprises. The first forum was held in November last year in Baku.