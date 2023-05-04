Opening of Embassy in Tirana contributes to development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in the capital of Albania, Tirana, contributes to the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Albania Economic, Industrial and Technological Cooperation Working Group was fruitful in terms of strengthening our political relations with commercial and economic cooperation.

"The upgrading of the working group's status to an intergovernmental commission and the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tirana will contribute to the comprehensive development of our relations," the tweet said.

Minister Shahbazov also noted the productive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku development of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

"During the meeting, we discussed issues related to the gas supply of Albania, the development of the TAP project, trade and economic relations between our countries. On the eve of the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, they are entering a new stage of development," he said.