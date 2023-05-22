Azerbaijan introduces investment catalog for liberated territories - AZPROMO

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 22. An investment catalog has been prepared for the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Head of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told the reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum, Trend reports.

According to him, this catalog has already been sent to the Lithuanian side for consideration and acquaintance.

"There are projects for the construction of a winery, hydroelectric power plants and others in the catalog. I believe that holding such forums will allow us to find common ground and cooperation," he said.

Abdullayev pointed out that the Azerbaijani side attracted 35 companies to the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum, which are concentrated in such sectors as industry, medicine, agriculture, a network of hypermarkets, as well as about 10 government agencies.

"We hold meetings that will contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation between our countries. Moreover, the business mission was visited by such corporations as the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, which are interested in exporting their products to the Lithuanian market," he said.

According to Abdullayev, Azerbaijan aims to increase the export of industrial products to Lithuania.

"Despite the fact that we are traditionally an exporter of agricultural products, work is underway to increase the export of industrial products," he added.