Azerbaijan spends close to $60 million on mine clearing operations in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. As many as 99.9 million manat ($58.76 million) was spent on mine clearing operations from the 2022 state budget funds allocated for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories in the amount of 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion), Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Annual Report on the Execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

Last year, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was allocated 370,000 manat ($217,650) to clear the liberated territories, as well as other territories of Azerbaijan affected by war and hostilities from mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was allocated 4.9 million manat ($2.8 million) for the purchase of GCS-200 demining complexes, spare and auxiliary parts to them in order to accelerate and improve the quality of demining work in the liberated territories.