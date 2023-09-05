Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation in field of ICT and transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank in the field of ICT and transport sector development was discussed, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

Nabiyev said in the publication on X (Twitter) that the discussions took place at a meeting with the newly appointed Country Manager of the World Bank in Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister.

Stefanie Stallmeister assumed the role of country manager on July 1, 2023. Stallmeister was previously the World Bank's Operations Manager for Vietnam, East Asia, and the Pacific.