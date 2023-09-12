Azerbaijan, Israel review possibilities of diversifying trade and economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijan and Israel discussed possibilities for diversification of trade and economic relations, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"During a video conference with Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, we discussed the current status and future possibilities for diversifying trade-economic relations. We also explored opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sector, with a focus on ensuring food safety," said Jabbarov on X (Twitter).

Azerbaijan and Israel signed a Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture on September 11, as well as a roadmap on cooperation in the field of agriculture for 2023–2025.

The declaration reflects the intention to develop cooperation in these areas. In order to ensure the effective implementation of activities in this area, it is planned to create a joint working group.