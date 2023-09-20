Azerbaijan signs Memorandums of Understanding with Singapore-based Trafigura Pte Ltd (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Memorandums of understanding have been signed with Trafigura Pte Ltd., working in the spheres of energy, trade in raw materials, and non-ferrous metals, Trend reports.

The documents envisage cooperation in the spheres of renewable and green energy, decarbonization, aluminum production, and other areas.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Jeremy Weir, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Trafigura Pte Ltd, working in the fields of energy, trade in raw materials, and non-ferrous metals.

The meeting noted the favorable business and investment environment and opportunities created in the country for the private sector. In line with global challenges, one of the priorities is to turn Azerbaijan into a zone of clean environment and green energy. The Minister of Economy was informed of the progress in the implementation of projects on efficient use of energy and the creation of new sustainable energy sources. The importance of establishing cooperation with Trafigura Pte Ltd. in the context of applying Singaporean experience in the fields of renewable energy, aluminum mining, and production was emphasized.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Trafigura Pte Ltd. and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan within the framework of the meeting. The document was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Jeremy Weir. The company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC). The document was signed by AIC CEO Kamran Nabizade and CEO and Chairman Jeremy Weir.

Note that Singapore-based Trafigura Pte Ltd. is one of the global leaders in energy, commodities, and base metals trading. The company, with an annual turnover of more than $300 billion, owns more than 60 offices around the world.