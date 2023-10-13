Azerbaijan moots co-op prospects between tax departments of Türkiye and Malaysia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The 18th annual technical conference of the Association of Tax Authorities of Islamic Countries (ATAIC) on "Taxation of Digital Economy" was held in Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports.

According to the State Tax Service, Azerbaijan, which participated in the event as an observer country, was represented by a delegation headed by the head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli.

Within the framework of the event, sessions were held on the formation of the environment of digitalization of the economy, the main features of the digital economy, and issues of taxation regulation.

The sessions addressed the creation of normative acts to regulate the digital environment in the economy, the challenges for tax systems in the context of a constant increase in the share of the digital economy in economic activity.

The activity of the joint working group established between the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan and the Tax Service Department of Türkiye and possibilities of strengthening relations between the tax authorities were also discussed.

In the framework of the visit, the head of the Tax Service of Azerbaijan also met with the General Executive Director of the Tax Administration of Malaysia Datuk Dr. Mohd Nizom Sairi. The sides exchanged views on ATAIC activities, administrative experience related to tax policy in Islamic countries, as well as opportunities to expand bilateral ties, including mutual cooperation between tax authorities.