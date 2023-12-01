UK to spearhead worldwide efforts to expedite renewable energy development - PM

DUBAI, UAE, December 1. The UK will lead international efforts to accelerate the development of renewable energy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Climate Action Summit organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"Previous COP meetings saw the globe make lofty pledges to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But the era of promises is over; the age of action has arrived. We know that the technology and ingenuity required to protect the world are available to us, from the strong offshore wind farms that meet the demands of the United Kingdom to solar electricity in Africa," he said.

According to Sunak, moving to zero emissions will increase human security and make people richer.

"It should deliver benefits rather than burden ordinary families. Internally, the UK is leading in making realistic, long-term decisions, and at COP28, we will lead international efforts to safeguard the planet's forests, accelerate renewable energy development, and realize the full potential of private investment," he said.

