Central Bank of Azerbaijan suspends licenses of insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended insurance licenses issued to 20 individuals for 3 months, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, this decision was made on December 6 in compliance with the Insurance Activity Law.

Licenses were revoked owing to a lack of relevant reports.

