Azerbaijan and Albania sign economic co-op agreement (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan and Albania have signed an agreement on economic cooperation, a source in the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of Albania Belinda Balluku.

The meeting emphasized successful development of relations with Albania, the importance of mutual high-level visits, ongoing negotiations in expanding cooperation, strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries in bilateral relations, beneficial role of business visits, meetings and the organization of various events in the formation of effective economic partnerships.

Moreover, the meeting informed about the favorable business and investment environment, as well as the opportunities created for investors, highlighting the potential for strengthening partnerships with Albania in energy, trade, tourism, industry, agriculture, transport, and infrastructure.

The ministry stressed that the parties explored opportunities for promoting bilateral business partnerships, investments, and joint activities.

The Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of Albania was signed during the meeting.

The document provides for encouraging cooperation in priority areas, including trade, investment, energy, transport, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, the environment and the humanitarian sphere.

Meanwhile, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Albania in January 2024 amounted to more than $486,000.

