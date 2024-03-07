Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani economy minister meets Russian economic development minister (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 7 March 2024 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Issues on the agenda of joint activities in the economic sphere were discussed at a meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The meeting discussed support for bilateral trade, expansion of ties between businessmen, strengthening of partnerships within the framework of transportation and infrastructure projects, and determination of new directions for cooperation," the post reads.

