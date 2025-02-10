Azerbaijan highlights whopping growth of trade turnover with Iran in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The volume of mutual trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by more than 30 percent in 2024, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at an event dedicated to the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydroelectric junctions and hydropower plants (HPPs) on the Araz river between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the Ordubad HPP, symbolize the importance of Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation.

"There are good prospects for further expanding cooperation in many areas, including the economy, trade, investments, transport, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, and other sectors. Our trade relations are developing on an upward trajectory. In Tehran, productive negotiations were held at the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries regarding the enrichment of our relations with new content in various directions.

One of the main areas of our cooperation is the transport sector. In 2024, the volume of bilateral cargo transportation between the two countries increased by 20 percent and transit transportation by 23 percent," he explained.

The deputy prime minister noted that a number of important projects have been implemented in the transport sector, and fruitful cooperation on other projects continues.

"The creation of road and rail communications, the construction of transport infrastructure for Eastern Zangezur-Nakhchivan through Iranian territory, the construction of corresponding border and customs infrastructure, the development of the shortest international transport corridors that will ensure the shortest connection with Nakhchivan, in particular, the construction of the Aghband-Kalala road bridge, as well as the Siyahrud-Ordubad bridge, will contribute to the development of the East-West corridor and enhance the region's logistical and economic potential.

The promotion of the North-South transport corridor, the construction of the road bridge across the Astarachay river, and other projects aim to develop transport links between our countries and increase the logistics capacity of our region," he concluded.

