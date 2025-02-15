SOCAR, ADB set path for carbon cuts and renewables growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), met with Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Trend reports via SOCAR.

According to SOCAR, the meeting focused on exploring current and potential cooperation opportunities between SOCAR and ADB, particularly in the energy sector. Discussions included joint projects aimed at promoting sustainable development and expanding the use of renewable energy sources.

In the discussion, SOCAR outlined its decarbonization objectives and the initiatives it is pursuing to align with broader sustainability goals. The two sides also explored opportunities for enhancing collaboration on renewable energy projects, cutting carbon emissions, facilitating knowledge exchange, and addressing other shared priorities to promote sustainable progress in the energy sector.

