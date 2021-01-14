Turkish Tekfen talks construction of new building of Azerbaijan's Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

The new administrative building of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will consist of 37 floors and the height of the building will be 168 meters, General Director of the Turkish Tekfen Construction company Mustafa Kopuz said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Kopuz, the construction of the bank's administrative building is planned on Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Baku, the construction area will be 67,980 square meters.

The construction work will be carried out for three years, he said.

“During the period of our activity in Azerbaijan, we have implemented such construction projects as the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, SOCAR Tower, and the administrative building of the former Ministry of Taxes. Tekfen Construction is pleased to start another project,” said Kopuz.

The number of funds to be allocated for the construction of the building will be 218 million euros.

