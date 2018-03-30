Azerbaijan-Iran relations reach qualitatively new level

30 March 2018 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are reaching a qualitatively new level, Azerbaijani MP, Doctor of Economic Sciences Rufat Guliyev told Trend March 30.

Commenting on the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan, the MP stressed that both economic and political relations between the two countries continue to develop successfully.

"I would like to stress that the meetings between the two presidents have been held often over the past few years,” he said. “This, as well as other facts testify that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are developing."

"The two presidents’ recent meeting, business forum, held in Baku, as well as the documents signed between the two countries testify to the strengthening of both political and economic relations between our countries," Guliyev said.

“Both sides are currently interested in further development of economic relations,” Guliyev added.

"Although Azerbaijan is a small country, it is a more self-sufficient country financially and economically,” he said. “Today Azerbaijan invests in Iran to develop transport corridors, which is a very important factor."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on March 28. A number of documents on cooperation were signed during the visit. President Rouhani also took part in the opening ceremony of an automobile plant in the Neftchala industrial zone.

At the end of 2017, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $257 million, which is 16 percent more than in 2016. In January-February 2018, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to about $43 million.

Azernews Newspaper
