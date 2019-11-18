President of Russia's Tatarstan to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

President of Russia's Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Russia.

During the visit, Minnikhanov will hold negotiations with Uzbekistan’s prime minister and a number of ministries and departments. The parties hope to sign bilateral agreements between Tatarstan and Uzbekistan’s regions.

A number of cooperation documents are being implemented Between Tatarstan and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s Consul General in Russian Tatarstan’s capital of Kazan Fariddin Nasriev, had announced the launch of the second assembly line of KAMAZ PJSC in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region.

Since 1992, a representative office of Tatarstan has been operating in Uzbekistan. There is an air link between Kazan and Tashkent, Fergana and Samarkand. A rail service has also been launched.

Over the past year, trade between the Russian region and Uzbekistan grew by 57 percent and amounted to $146 million.

Active work is also being carried out through such leading Russian companies as KamAZ, TAIF, KMPO, Pozis and others. A large project of PJSC Tatneft is being implemented to develop tire production in the territory of the Angren free economic zone. A network of Tatneft gas stations was launched in Uzbekistan.

More than 3,000 Uzbek students study at Tatarstan’s universities. Moreover, the national-cultural autonomy of Uzbeks in Tatarstan, which unites 8,800 people, is conducting its activities in Tatarstan.

