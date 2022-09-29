Azerbaijani SMBDA names number of issued startup certificates since 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Businesses Development Agency (SMBDA) has issued about 60 startup certificates over the past two years, Deputy Board Chairman of SMBDA Samir Humbatov said during an event on ‘Fintech in Azerbaijan – today and tomorrow’, Trend reports.

According to Humbatov, in the future, it’s planned to work out the issues of financing startup projects that received these certificates.

"Some startup creators have received a certificate and, unfortunately, don’t carry out the vigorous activity which we expected from them. Therefore, it’s necessary to create financing and lending tools," he added.