Four factors to affect oil prices in long term

8 January 2018 08:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Oil prices in 2018-2019 are expected to remain weak due to resilient non-OPEC output, according to Global Gas Outlook released by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

There are four main assumptions that lay the foundations of the GECF’s long-term oil price projections:

1) geopolitical tensions are not expected to be a major driver over the long-term, though they may induce significant price volatility in the short-term;

2) OPEC is expected to, once again, emerge as a swing producer in the long-term, as production potential of shale deposits in North America is expected to be limited following robust demand growth in the medium-term;

3) the cost of producing the most expensive (marginal) barrel is the defining component for oil price projections. It is expected to increase in the long-term, as new demand facilitates projects higher up the cost curve faster than technological development pushes the cost curve down;

4) car fleets will predominantly run on internal combustion engines through to 2035, after that oil demand from the transport sector is expected to flatten out.

"The GECF expects oil prices in 2018-2019 to remain weak due to resilient non-OPEC output. A coalition of selected non-OPEC countries led by Russia together with OPEC is expected to maintain supply restraint while spearheading market rebalancing around 2020," said the report.

By that time, growing demand from developing countries is expected to outpace US shale oil production and reinstate OPEC to the swing producer role, according to GECF.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
World oil prices to drop in Q1 2018
Oil&Gas 10:04
Oil prices edge up on lower U.S. rig count, but below recent highs
Business 09:43
North American oil prices for Jan. 1-5
Oil&Gas 6 January 14:17
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 6 January 10:44
Oil prices reached highest end-of-year price since 2013
Oil&Gas 5 January 15:33
Which factors to push oil prices up in 2018?
Oil&Gas 5 January 13:10
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 5 January 10:41
Unrests in Iran could push oil prices up
Oil&Gas 5 January 10:00
Oil prices hit fresh highs as market tightens
Oil&Gas 4 January 09:45
Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
Business 3 January 17:31
Oil prices close to mid-2015 highs, but doubts over further rises loom
Business 3 January 11:09
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 25-29
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 16:42
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 13:19
North American oil prices for Dec. 25-29
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 12:08
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 10:41
U.S. crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand
Business 30 December 2017 09:45
U.S. oil prices climb to highest since mid-2015 on surprise output drop
Business 29 December 2017 09:34
Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
Business 28 December 2017 11:48