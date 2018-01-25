Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan supplied almost 5.95 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Turkey in January-November 2017, as compared to 5.89 bcm in the same period of last year, says the report posted on the website of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) of Turkey.

In 2016, Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 bcm of natural gas to Turkey, compared to 6.17 bcm in 2015.

According to the report, in January-November, Turkey imported 49.2 bcm of gas, of which 40.41 bcm were imported through pipelines, and 8.79 bcm fell on LNG imports.

The share of Azerbaijan in the total volume of gas imported to Turkey for the reporting period was 12.1 percent.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Turkey has signed a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 bcm of gas from the Azerbaijani offshore gas condensate field Shah Deniz.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news