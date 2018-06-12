Maros Sefcovic: TANAP’s official opening - "we are turning intentions into reality" (Exclusive)

12 June 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The official opening of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor that envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is a key milestone, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic told Trend June 12.

“The Trans-Anatolian Pipeline, together with the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, is an essential part of the Southern Gas Corridor. Its official opening therefore marks a key milestone, as Caspian gas can now flow to Turkey on a commercial basis,” said the European Commission’s vice-president.

“In other words, we are turning intentions into reality and delivering another tangible result under the Energy Union.”

“By helping diversify our energy suppliers and routes, the Southern Gas Corridor is strategically important for the EU's energy security. We all stand to gain from this 'bridge' between the Caspian region and the EU market. It is in our joint interest to make it a success,” said Sefcovic.

“Our long-term objective is to create a pan-European energy market based on free trade, competition and diversified supplies, sources and routes. This shows that the Energy Union does not stop at the EU's borders and it has a strong external dimension. Only like this it can be truly resilient.”

The ceremony of launch of TANAP is due to take place on June 12 in Turkish Eskisehir city.

TANAP will be laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

At the initial stage, the gas produced within the second phase of development of the Azerbaijani gas condensate field Shah Deniz is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects.

The gas in the second stage of the field development will be exported to Turkey and European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the TANAP and TAP pipelines.

---

