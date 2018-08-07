SOCAR Trading announces volume of LNG deliveries to Malta (Exclusive)

7 August 2018 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Romania reveals possible financing sources for AGRI project (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 6 August 10:36
SOCAR to launch LNG shipment to Pakistan in coming months
Oil&Gas 4 August 18:00
China issues draft rules to open access to oil, gas infrastructure
China 3 August 09:43
Azerbaijan’s Azpetrol reveals reasons for suspension of LNG sale
Oil&Gas 19 July 19:57
Malta gas power plant may need more LNG supplies by SOCAR Trading
Oil&Gas 19 July 11:58
China says it's clear who is right and wrong in trade row with U.S.
China 19 July 11:51
Latest
China may have to resume U.S. soybean purchases in weeks
China 18:08
Uzbekistan, India to expand agricultural trade
Economy news 17:58
Elbit Systems wins $85m Israel Navy EW contract
Israel 17:58
Belgium may organize air service for returning Syrian refugees
Europe 17:55
Additional investments in expansion of Azerbaijan's Yalama Agricultural Park announced
Economy news 17:50
American company may implement projects in Uzbek IT industry (Exclusive)
ICT 17:46
Net profit of Eurasian Development Bank exceeds plans
Economy news 17:23
Azercell opens new Exclusive Shop in Barda (PHOTO)
ICT 17:04
Shekel strengthening, dips below NIS 3.70/$
Israel 16:57