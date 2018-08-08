New head of physical crude trading appointed in Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Trading

8 August 2018 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The trading arm of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR promoted Dario Striano to head its global physical crude trading, Reuters reported citing the sources familiar with the matter.

Striano joined SOCAR Trading in 2014 from London-based Arcadia Trading and was previously a sour crude trader for the Mediterranean region.

Gary Middleditch and David Fildes, who were engaged in operations in the North Sea region, as well as traders Tom Arnold and David Clare have recently left SOCAR Trading.

SOCAR Trading SA, headquartered in Geneva, was established in late 2007 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

The company sells the SOCAR crude from the port of Ceyhan (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey), trades in oil and petroleum products of other countries, as well as assists the parent company in connection with international investments.

The activity of SOCAR Trading covers the countries of Europe, Asia and Americas.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR Trading announces plans for LNG market (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 7 August 21:21
Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 7 August 19:13
SOCAR Trading announces volume of LNG deliveries to Malta (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 7 August 17:38
SOCAR announces tender
Tenders 6 August 12:30
SOCAR to launch LNG shipment to Pakistan in coming months
Oil&Gas 4 August 18:00
SOCAR: Southern Gas Corridor to connect 7 countries with several 12 different investors
Oil&Gas 3 August 18:48
Latest
Chinese construction giant to work on Samarkand's master plan
Economy news 17:40
President Aliyev receives credentials of new ambassadors (PHOTO)
Politics 17:28
Shekel recovery continues
Israel 17:20
Iran-Indonesia trade value grows
Economy news 17:19
International reserves of Kazakhstan decrease
Economy news 17:18
4G network of Bakcell offers convenience, ultra-high speeds
Society 16:55
Russia, Cuba agree to develop cooperation in standardization and metrology
Russia 15:51
PetroChina, Qatar holding advanced talks on LNG supply deals
China 15:49
Germany plans to lower screening threshold for foreign investment in firms
Europe 15:38