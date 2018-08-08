New head of physical crude trading appointed in Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Trading

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The trading arm of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR promoted Dario Striano to head its global physical crude trading, Reuters reported citing the sources familiar with the matter.

Striano joined SOCAR Trading in 2014 from London-based Arcadia Trading and was previously a sour crude trader for the Mediterranean region.

Gary Middleditch and David Fildes, who were engaged in operations in the North Sea region, as well as traders Tom Arnold and David Clare have recently left SOCAR Trading.

SOCAR Trading SA, headquartered in Geneva, was established in late 2007 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

The company sells the SOCAR crude from the port of Ceyhan (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey), trades in oil and petroleum products of other countries, as well as assists the parent company in connection with international investments.

The activity of SOCAR Trading covers the countries of Europe, Asia and Americas.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news