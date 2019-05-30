Iranian Deputy Ministry: Azerbaijan’s efficient use of energy resources leads to national development

30 May 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Azerbaijan has skillfully used energy resources to ensure national development and improve the lives of its people for over a quarter of a century, Trend reports citing Amir-Hossein Zamaninia, Iranian Deputy Petroleum Minister for Trade and International Affairs.

He made the remarks during the International Exhibition and Conference "Caspian Oil and Gas-2019" in Baku.

Azerbaijan has also made progress in promoting global energy security and providing diversity of energy supply, he said.

“This international conference is another testimony to vision of Azerbaijan’s energy leaders to do more regional cooperation”, he added.

Zamaninia also noted that energy sector played a significant role in improving people's lives on this planet in the last century.

“There are plenty of rooms for global improvement as far as energy sphere is concerned. Global improvement is a function of the degree to which we succeed to achieve the goals that are collective wisdom and vision in [the UN] 17 sustainable development goals for the period from 2015 to 2030,” he stated.

Deputy Minister stressed that these UN goals aim to end poverty and hunger everywhere, ensure healthy life and inclusive education, achieve gender equality, ensure sustainable management of water, provide decent jobs for all, and build an infrastructure for inclusive and sustainable industrialization.

“More important, these goals related to the topic of our panel of discussion ensure an access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all,” he added.

Deputy Minister noted that energy sector has always been and continues to be the engine for development, trade and economic growth.

