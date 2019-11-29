SOCAR Energy Georgia awarded for largest contribution to national budget

29 November 2019 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

SOCAR Energy Georgia awarded for largest contribution to national budget, Trend reports citing the Georgian media outlets.

The twentieth anniversary ceremony of awarding the best businessmen and business companies was held at the Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metechi Palace.

More than 30 companies fought for the title of best in various nominations. According to tradition, the winners received brooches in the form of a golden lion, and the winner of the grand prix - the Georgian Products company - was awarded the exclusive handmade composition "Golden Bolnisi Cross", which is made of precious metals.

The Best Exporter of the Year and the Best CSR Company of the Year was named Rich Metals Group (RMG Georgia). Hotel ZP Palace received a nomination for the best service of the year.

The PSP Group was awarded as the choice of the media, while the ERGO Group was named the best investor of the year.

SOCAR company exports to Georgia the gas produced from the Azerbaijani fields at its own expense without the participation of foreign companies. In addition, Georgia annually receives from Azerbaijan the gas produced at the Shah Deniz offshore field with the participation of SOCAR and foreign companies.

Currently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in Azerbaijan, and operates more than 370 gas (petrol) filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine. SOCAR is also a co-owner of Turkey's largest petrochemical complex Petkim and other assets in Turkey.

