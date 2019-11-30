Turkmenistan to supply electricity to Uzbekistan

30 November 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Largest bank in Belarus organizes syndicated loan for Uzbek bank
Finance 29 November 18:21
EAG plenary week under completion in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 29 November 17:38
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys stop valves via tender
Tenders 29 November 17:11
Kuwait Fund allocates loan of $30 M to Uzbekistan
Business 29 November 17:09
Biofertilizers created by Uzbekistan to boost profitability of agricultural products by 70% (Exclusive)
Business 29 November 16:31
ADB provides Uzbekistan with loan for development of mortgage housing
Finance 29 November 16:01
Latest
Iran aims to expand trade relations with Italy, involve private sector more
Business 10:00
Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase pumps and equipment via tender
Tenders 10:00
Facebook corrects user's post under new Singapore fake news law
US 09:52
Germany eyes to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan
Business 09:39
TV production in Iran to exceed a million units by end of year
Business 09:37
Capital Economics: OPEC to roll over its output cuts to late 2020
Oil&Gas 09:36
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 09:35
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis welcomed to get management training in Germany
Business 09:34
Napoleon’s boots fetch 117,000 euros at auction in Paris
World 08:46