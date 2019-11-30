Turkish MP: TANAP - project of century

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is one of the important energy projects and, it is safe to say, a project of the century, Turkish MP from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Bulent Turan tweeted, Trend reports Nov. 30.

The MP noted that this project is important for Turkey, as it turned the country into an energy hub.

Besides, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran noted that the opening of the TANAP connection with Europe will allow gas to be transported from Azerbaijan to Turkey and further to Europe, thereby turning Turkey into an energy hub.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be held on Nov. 30, 2019.

The opening ceremony will take place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

