Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 7

8 January 2020 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $70.04 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Jan. 7, $1.16 less than the previous price on Jan. 6, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 7, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $68.47 per barrel, which is $1.21 less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $62.23 per barrel on Jan. 7, 99 cents less compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $68.79 on Jan. 7, or $1.17 less than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 8)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Iranian expert: Oil prices may rise
Oil&Gas 7 January 18:38
Oil market to be in small deficit in 2020
Oil&Gas 7 January 15:42
Expert talks base oil price in Azerbaijan’s state budget in 2020
Finance 7 January 15:15
How 2019 ended for commodity prices?
Oil&Gas 7 January 11:52
Oil skids 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption
Oil&Gas 7 January 11:03
Latest
SOFAZ releases statistics on sale of its foreign currency
Finance 11:13
Revolutionary “Mobile Payment” service now in Azerbaijan!
ICT 11:11
Turkmenistan's state oil concern to buy pipes, metal roll via tender
Tenders 11:03
Kazakhs advised not to buy tickets of Bek Air airline company
Transport 10:55
Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry talks co-op with IRENA
Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijani energy minister to attend opening ceremony of Turkish Stream
Oil&Gas 10:52
Chinese to build glass factory in Uzbekistan
Business 10:51
Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan - unique country attracting attention of tourists
Society 10:50
130 out of 167 passengers of crashed Ukrainian airplane are Iranian citizens
Iran 10:49